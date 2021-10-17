3 Students Dead, One Injured In Car-Truck Collision Near Punjab: Police

The accident occurred near Jansua village under Sadar police station in Rajpura (Representational)

Three university students were killed while one person was injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Rajpura town in Punjab on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The dead, all men, were in their mid 20s, Rajpura Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurbans Singh said over the phone.

The condition of the injured is critical, he said.

"The car collided with a trailer truck from behind. The accident occurred near Jansua village under Sadar police station in Rajpura," the DSP said.