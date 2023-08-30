3 Sisters Drown In Pond In Kerala: Cops

Two of them were married and came to their parental home on Onam, said cops. (Representational)

Three women, who went to take a bath in a sprawling pond, met with a tragic end after drowning in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from a village under the Nattukal police station limit near Mannarkkad this afternoon.

Police said all the three dead are sisters and have been identified as Ramsheena (23), Nashida (26), and Rinshi (18).

Two of them were married and came to their parental home here on the occasion of Onam.

A local man said the tragedy happened when one of them slipped into the pond, and others jumped in to rescue.

He said that though local people rushed to the tragic site and took the women to a nearby private hospital, their lives could not be saved.

