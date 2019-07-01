3 School Children Among Four Killed In Bus Accident In Himachal Pradesh

An operation is underway to rescue passengers, most of whom are school children. (Representational)

A bus, with most of its passengers as school children, fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, killing at least four people, including three students, and injuring as many on Monday, an official said.

The accident took place near Khalini village in the district.

The driver of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus died on the spot and three students succumbed to injuries when they were being taken to a hospital, the official said.

He said an operation is underway to rescue the passengers, most of whom are school children.

The bus conductor and three students were injured in the accident and they have been taken to the hospital, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

