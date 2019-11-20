3 Old Bombs Found In Punjab's Kapurthala: Police

Bombs were recovered after soil was dug and spread on streets to fill potholes (Representational)

Three old bombs were found near Raipur Arian village in Punjab's Kapurthala today, the police said.

Kapurthala's Senior Police Officer Satinder Singh said an Army bomb disposal team was called.

The bombs were recovered when soil dug from Mand area was spread on the streets to fill potholes, police said.

