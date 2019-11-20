3 Old Bombs Found In Punjab's Kapurthala: Police

Kapurthala's Senior Police Officer Satinder Singh said an Army bomb disposal team was called.

Cities | | Updated: November 20, 2019 19:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Old Bombs Found In Punjab's Kapurthala: Police

Bombs were recovered after soil was dug and spread on streets to fill potholes (Representational)


Kapurthala: 

Three old bombs were found near Raipur Arian village in Punjab's Kapurthala today, the police said.

Kapurthala's Senior Police Officer Satinder Singh said an Army bomb disposal team was called.

The bombs were recovered when soil dug from Mand area was spread on the streets to fill potholes, police said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Raipur Arian villageBomb found in villageKapurthala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FASTagSharad PawarSensexParliamentPochettinoCISFMaharashtraReliance ShareAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag India

................................ Advertisement ................................