3 Men Allegedly Rob Home, Kidnap Minor Girl, Then Gang-Rape Her In Odisha

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped by three men, who also robbed her house in Balisahi area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place when the girl and her parents were asleep inside their house. The robbers allegedly broke into the house, stole the valuables and kidnapped the girl.

The girl's father said, "Three persons barged into our house with an intention of robbery. They looted gold ornaments and cash. Before fleeing the spot, they abducted my daughter."

The trio took the minor girl to a nearby farm and allegedly raped her. She was later rescued and hospitalised by her family members. As her health condition was serious, she was shifted to Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganjam, BK Rai said, "A case has been registered. Police have started an investigation into the incident. We have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits."