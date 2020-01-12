3 Killed, One Injured After Bus Hits Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

The speeding bus knocked down the two-wheeler, killing its riders all local residents, the said.

The person on motorcycle received injuries and was admitted to Bhopal hospital: Police (Representational)

Rajgarh:

Three persons were killed and one sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The mishap took place near Peeplebay village on Jaipur-Jabalpur road on Saturday night, Biaora Dehat police station inspector Aditya Soni said.

The speeding bus knocked down the two-wheeler, killing its riders Badri Lal (25), Kamal (22) and Govardhan (27), all local residents, he said.

Another person on the motorcycle received injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, he said.

The bus was impounded and search was underway for its driver, who fled the spot after the mishap, he added.

