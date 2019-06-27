3 Killed In Car Accident In Kullu District Of Himachal Pradesh

Three people died in a car accident in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Three people died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near Shodi Nala area in Kullu.

Those who were killed have been identified as Rupinder (25), Yudhishter (24) and Roop Lal Jingod.

Minutes after the incident, the three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead.

Police is conducting an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

