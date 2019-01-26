3 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Falls Off Bridge Into River In Chhattisgarh

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and it skidded off the bridge (Representational)

Three persons were killed today and one injured after the sports utility vehicle the four were travelling in fell off a bridge in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh town, police said.

The incident happened at 10 am near Bondatikra village when the SUV was on a bridge over Kelo River, the official said, adding that the deceased and injured are residents of Premnagar area in Raigarh.

"The driver lost control, the vehicle skidded off the road, broke the bridge's safety railings and landed on a dry part beneath the bridge, killing three people in the SUV instantly," an official said.

He identified the three as Vaibhav Yadav (30), Vijay Patwa (21) and driver Sandip Das Mahant (25), and the injured as Shashikant Yadav (24).

He said a case has been registered at Chakradharnagar police station.