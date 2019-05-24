3 Children Die Of Suffocation After Getting Trapped Inside Car In Indore

The children were taken to a hospital but were declared brought dead. (Representational)

Three children died of suffocation after getting stuck in a car in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today, police said.

The siblings were identified as Poonam (6), Bulbul (4) and Pratik (3), said an official of Sanver police station.

The official said that the children saw the car parked at a vacant plot near their house with its doors open and got inside.

They apparently shut the doors of the car and were unable to open them again, the official added.

A passerby noticed the children lying unconscious inside the car, at least three hours after they got trapped inside.

The children were taken to a hospital but were declared brought dead.

The official added that further probe in the matter was underway.

