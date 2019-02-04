3 Burned To Death In Cowshed Fire In Maharashtra

The incident happened in the morning in Kshirsagar village in the district's Bhokardan tehsil, an official informed.

Cities | | Updated: February 04, 2019 23:37 IST
The blaze intensified due to the heaps of dry grass stored. (Representational)


Jalna: 

Three children were Monday charred to death after a cowshed caught fire in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The incident happened in the morning in Kshirsagar village in the district's Bhokardan tehsil, an official informed.

"Vedant Vishnu Mavhare, 8, Sanjivini Gajanan Mavhare, 3, and Sarthak Maruti Kolte, 6m  were playing in the cowshed when the fire broke out. 

The blaze intensified due to the heaps of dry grass stored there," he said.

Fire brigade sources said the blaze might have started from a bonfire lit near the cowshed. 
 

