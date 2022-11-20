3 Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death In Maharashtra's Palghar: Cops

The accused fled the scene after attacking the victim, the official said. (Representational)

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Saturday apprehended the accused from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, senior inspector Kailas Barve said.

The trio had allegedly beaten and stabbed their colleague Jaynato Mandal on November 17 after an argument at their quarters provided by a construction firm in Kaman area of Vasai, he said.

The accused had fled the scene after attacking the victim, who died on the spot. The trio, who were planning to escape to Bihar, were arrested in Surat, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio, he added.

