3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal Pradesh

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal Pradesh

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said (Representation)

Shimla:

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, an official said.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, he said.

"An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 7.53 am. The epicentre was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Chamba district. Mild tremors were felt in adjoining areas." Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.

Comments
EarthquakeHimachal PradeshChamba

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com