29-Year-Old Bank Employee Jumps Into Lake In Maharashtra, Dies

The woman's scooter, parked beside the lake, was identified by her parents. (Representational)

A 29-year-old woman bank employee allegedly committed suicide on Friday night by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said.

The woman left for work on Friday morning after telling her parents she would come home late. At about 9:30pm, she jumped into the lake, the police said.

"She worked as a cashier in Development Credit Bank. People who saw her jumping into the lake alerted the police. Her scooter, parked beside the lake, was identified by her parents. Her body was fished out by the fire brigade," a cop said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.