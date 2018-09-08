24 Children Fall Ill In Bihar Upon Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

At the Fareedpur primary school in Bhagalpur, the children were served a meal of rice, pulses and a green vegetable

Cities | | Updated: September 08, 2018 15:23 IST
Bhagalpur: 

Twenty-four children fell ill on Friday at a primary school near Bhagalpur in Bihar  after consuming mid-day meal, officials said.

At the Fareedpur primary school in Kharik block falling under Navagachia railway district in Bhagalpur, the children were served a meal of rice, pulses and a green vegetable shortly after which they began to complain of vomiting, diaorrhea and palpitation, Block Development Officer Sudhir Kumar said.

He said the children were taken to a local health care centre from where 18 were referred to Jawahar Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur as their condition had grown critical.

The hospital's superintendent RC Mandal said it was a case of food poisoning and all the 18 children were out of danger but they would be kept under observation overnight.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the BDO said.

