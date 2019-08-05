21 Hurt As Wall Collapses At Punjab Police Ground In Jalandhar

Boundary wall collapsed at Punjab Armed Police ground in Jalandhar

As many as 21 job aspirants for police services were injured this morning when the boundary wall collapsed at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ground in Jalandhar.

"The wall collapsed today early morning. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital," said a senior police official Harsimrat Singh.

More details are awaited.

