21 Hurt As Wall Collapses At Punjab Police Ground In Jalandhar

"The wall collapsed today early morning. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital," said a senior police official Harsimrat Singh.

Cities | | Updated: August 05, 2019 12:42 IST
Boundary wall collapsed at Punjab Armed Police ground in Jalandhar


Jalandhar, Punjab: 

As many as 21 job aspirants for police services were injured this morning when the boundary wall collapsed at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ground in Jalandhar.

More details are awaited.



