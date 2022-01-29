2 Hawkers Arrested For Killing, Burning Man In Haryana Village: Police

Haryana murder: The victim's half-burnt body was found on Friday morning. (Representational)

Two street hawkers were arrested on Saturday in Tankri village for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man and setting his body on fire to destroy evidence, police said in Haryana's Rewari.

The dead person was identified as Raju, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

In its investigation, police found that the two accused had taken Rs 30,000 from Raju for procuring a bride for his second marriage, and later killed him.

Raju's half-burnt body was found in a room on Friday morning.

A case was registered in this regard at Bawal Police Station.

The accused arrested were identified as Ankit (22) and Ajay (20), both natives of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

Bawal DSP Rajesh Chechi said that both accused used to work as street vendors while Ajay had earlier worked in a private company in Bawal.

They got in touch with Raju, knowing that his wife had died around one-and-a-half years ago, with an offer of arranging his second marriage to a woman in Haryana and took Rs 30,000 in advance, he said.

Raju had come to Rewari along with his 16-year-old daughter five days ago and was staying in Jaliyawas in Bawal in a rented accommodation, he said.

"On Thursday afternoon both accused took Raju to Tankri village to meet his bride. They were first roaming around and at sunset, came to a room and lit a bonfire," said Mr Chechi.

"Just then one of them hit Raju with a stone on his head causing him to faint. They then hit him several times with the stone, set his body on fire, and fled the scene," said Mr Chechi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)