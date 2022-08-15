2 More Die Of Electrocution While Putting Up National Flag In Jharkhand

The fresh incidents of electrocution took place in Bokaro and Dhanbad districts. (Representational)

Two more persons died of electrocution in separate incidents on Monday while putting up the national flag for hoisting in Jharkhand, taking the death count in such incidents since the previous day to five, police said.

Three of a family died in a similar incident in Ranchi on the eve of Independence Day on Sunday.

The fresh incidents took place in Bokaro and Dhanbad districts when the national flag was being put up for hoisting during the day.

Five coal workers of New Akashkinari Colliery under Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (BCCL) came in contact with a high-tension wire while erecting a pole for flag-hoisting at Katras Police Station area in Dhanbad district.

"A 38-year-old man died and four others were injured and they are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place while a pole they were erecting to unfurl the national flag came in contact with a high-tension wire," Katras Police Station in-charge Randhir Kumar said.

A similar incident took place in Bokaro Police Line when a 40-year-old cleaner was electrocuted to death while putting up the flag.

"The man died when the pole came in contact with a high-tension wire, while a constable and an office-bearer of the Policemen's Association received minor injuries in the incident," Bokaro City Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldip Kumar told PTI.

Three members of a family, all in their twenties, died of electrocution while fixing the tricolour on the roof of their house in Arsande village in Kanke block of Ranchi district on the previous day.

