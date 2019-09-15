2 Men Caught Smuggling Over 500 Parrots In West Bengal

Two men in West Bengal, part of an inter-state racket, were caught smuggling over 500 parrots, officials said.

The arrests were made during a joint operation of Burdwan Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Sharing details of the arrests, District Forest Officer Debashish Sharma said that his department got information about some people coming to Burdwan for smuggling of parrots.

"Raids were conducted based on inputs. We arrested the accused with hundreds of parrots held," he said.

