2 Labourers Murdered In UP When They Went To Collect Pending Dues: Cops

Two labourers were killed after a quarrel over pending dues in the Civil Lines area here, police said on Sunday. Two of the accused have been arrested while one is missing.

Murtaza (53) and Kallu (58) were attacked with sharp-edged weapons when they came to collect their money from Saddam, Irfan and Satveer on the Moradabad-Rampur national highway on Saturday evening, they said.

Murtaza died on the spot while Kallu succumbed to his injuries later.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said that Saddam and Satveer were arrested on Saturday night, while efforts are on to nab Irfan.

