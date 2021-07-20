2 Killed In Bengal's Howrah As Bike Gets Trapped Between Speeding Trucks: Police

Two people fell off the bike as the vehicle was trapped. (Representational)

Two people were killed as their bike got trapped between two speeding trucks in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Banitala on National Highway-16 when Sheikh Shakil (20) and Sabina Parveen (19) were going towards Bauria from Bagnan on Monday afternoon, they said.

Shakil's bike was trapped between two speeding trucks, he lost control and they fell, police said.

At that time, one of the trucks ran over Sabina, while the other truck hit Shakil and overturned on the service road, they said.

Sabina died at the spot, but locals rescued Shakil and took him to Uluberia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The two trucks were seized but their drivers and helpers ran away after the accident, police said.

The accident led to a huge traffic snarl on the highway, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)