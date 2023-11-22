2 Killed After Being Run Over By Car While Waiting For Bus In Odisha

The victims were identified as Niru Mohanty (40) and Simanchal Pradhan (55). (Representational)

Two persons died after being run over by a speeding car while they were waiting to catch a bus in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

One person was also injured in the incident that took place near Podamari bus stand in Pattapur police station area early in the morning.

The victims were identified as Niru Mohanty (40) from Jagannathpur and Simanchal Pradhan (55), a resident of Podamari.

The injured person was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and his condition is stated to be serious, a police officer said.

The three persons were waiting to catch a bus to Bhubaneswar, when the Berhampur-bound speeding car ploughed into them, killing two of them on the spot, Pattapur police station in-charge Sabyasachi Malla said.

He said the vehicle was pursued by the police and intercepted in Digapahandi area and the driver, identified as Ashish Swain, was arrested.

