2 Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teen, Uploading Video On Social Media: Cops

The mobile phone used for making the video, memory card have been seized: Police (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and uploading the video of the act on social media, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Namkum police station area in Ranchi district on July 3 when the accused men, both aged 18, barged into the victim's house while she was alone, he said.

They allegedly raped her and made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, senior police official (Ranchi Rural) Naushad Alam said.

The mobile phone used for making the video and a memory card in which it was stored have been seized, the officer said.

The accused persons have been charged under sections the POCSO Act, he added.