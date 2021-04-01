Case Filed Against 185 People For Attacking Revenue Officer In UP: Police

Nine accused have been arrested so far, police said. (Representational image)

A case has been registered against 185 people here for an attack on a revenue official during a clash between two village head candidates, police said today.

The incident took place on the premises of a school in Babhani village on Wednesday, when the Tehsil Sadar's revenue official was investigating complaints about the voter list, Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh said.

Babhani Saida Gram Panchayat's village head candidates Babu Ahmed alias Babbay and his rival Haseeb Ansari got into an argument that turned violent. Their supporters also got involved and allegedly attacked revenue official Hargovind during the clash, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under charges of attempt to murder, assault, and obstructing government work on Hargovind's complaint. It names 35 of the 185 accused, the officer said, adding others were unidentified.

Nine accused have been arrested so far and efforts are on to arrest the rest, Mr Singh said.

Panchayat elections in Bahraich will be held on April 29.