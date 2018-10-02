18-Month-Old Boy Falls Into 200-Feet Borewell In Gujarat, Dies

The boy's body was rescued after a 12-hour operation.

An 18-month-old boy died after he fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in Gujarat's Sabarkantha. The boy, son of a farm labourer, fell into an uncovered borewell on Monday night. Reports say he was stuck at 80 feet inside the borewell.

After a 12-hour long rescue operation, the National and State Disaster Response Fund and Ahmedabad fire department managed to recover the boy's body which reportedly had a broken limb.

The incidents of children falling in borewell are common in rural India. In August, a three-year-old girl, who had fallen into a 165 ft-deep borewell, was rescued after a 30-hour long operation in Bihar. In March, a four-year-old boy was rescued from a 150-feet deep borewell in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.