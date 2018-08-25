17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped, Gangraped In Rajasthan

A 17-year-old girl has complained to police that she was raped by two people. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl has complained to police that she was raped by two people in Jhalawar district, police said today.

The girl, a school dropout has alleged that on Thursday evening when she was standing near a hospital, Balu Bheel lured her to get on his motorcycle, following which she was taken to a forest area, where the accused raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramji Lal Choudhary said.

She also alleged that after raping her, Bheel called his friend Pappu who also raped her. The two left the girl near her home at night and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone, the police officer said.

On the basis of her complaint, a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act has been registered against the two accused and a hunt is on to nab them, police said, adding the girl has undergone medical examination and the report is awaited.

In another case, a girl has complained to police that she was raped by a 22-year-old man from her neighbouring village in Jhalawar district.

She alleged that the accused entered into her home at noon around 10 days ago while she was alone and raped her, police said, adding the accused was familiar to the victim and frequently visited her home.

The girl has undergone medical examination and and the accused has not been arrested yet, they said.