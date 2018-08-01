15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In Moving Car In Haryana

The girl had met the accused on a social media site. (Representational)

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in Yamunanagar, police said today.

Acting on a complaint filed by the girl's mother on Tuesday, a case was registered against a 37-year-old man and his friend.

In her complaint, the mother said that the two men had also threatened to kill the family if she talked to anyone. saying they would eliminate her family.

The girl and the accused had met on social media. He had been pressurizing the girl to meet him in person, police said.

On July 26, he called the victim near Lal Dwara temple, where he along with his friend was waiting in a car, they said.

When the girl arrived, the accused pushed her inside the car and took turns to rape her, police said. The two men later left the girl in a park near her house. The man has been arrested

A complaint has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.



