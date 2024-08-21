UP Teen Girl, Family File Fake Rape Case To Extort Money From Neighbours: Cops

One of the accused was arrested by the police. (Representational)

Days after a 16-year-old alleged that she was raped in a moving car, the UP Police said that the case filed in the incident was part of a conspiracy to trap the accused. The victim, a resident of Jhansi, had claimed she was kidnapped and gang-raped by men in a white car who left her on the road.

The teen had alleged that three men who live in the same locality as she kidnapped her in a car at 6 am on Tuesday and drove towards a highway where she was raped by two of them.

However, after examining CCTV footage, the police said they found no evidence of the crime. During interrogation, police discovered that the victim, her aunt, and aunt's son fabricated the story to extort money from the three men with whom they had an old dispute.



"The case took a turn when the family's claim was investigated. Initially, the victim alleged she was kidnapped by two individuals in a white car, but CCTV footage near her residence showed no such vehicle. Instead, the footage showed the victim walking alone," Jhansi Senior Superintendent Of Police Rajesh S said.

Police checked around 50-60 CCTV cameras in the area, he said.

"The girl wanted to run away with a boy and get married. She was waiting for the boy in the fort.

But when he did not turn up, she went to her aunt's house" he said, adding that the aunt and her son made a plan to trap their neighbours.

The Police also said that the girl confessed that the story was fabricated to implicate the boys. A case has been registered under section 22 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the girl's family have been taken into custody.