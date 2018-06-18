14-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Road-Roller In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Dies

A case was registered by the police to arrest the driver of the road-roller after it ran over two teenage boys

Cities | | Updated: June 18, 2018 14:48 IST
The accident took place last night while the boys were sleeping outside their house. (Representational)

Amethi:  A 14 year old boy was killed and another seriously injured after they were run over by a road-roller in Amin village in UP's Amethi, Gauriganj Police said today.

The accident took place last night while the boys were sleeping outside their house, the police said.

Abid, 14, died on the spot while his cousin Shakil, 13, suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow, a police officer said.

He said a case was registered by the Gauriganj Police and a search ordered to arrest the road-roller's driver.

Villagers claimed that despite several phone calls, officials did not respond to the emergency. They also blocked a road for several hours demanding action against power officials, police said.

The protesters dispersed after the intervention of Gauriganj Lawmaker Rakesh Pratap Singh. The matter is being investigated, police said.
 

