13-Year-Old Rajasthan Girl Pregnant After She Was Raped By Uncle: Police

The girl was taken for a check-up on Tuesday after she complained of stomach pain. Medical examination revealed she was three months pregnant.

Cities | | Updated: June 27, 2019 20:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
13-Year-Old Rajasthan Girl Pregnant After She Was Raped By Uncle: Police

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, said police. (Representational)


Kota, Rajasthan: 

A 13-year-old tribal girl, allegedly raped by one of her family members, was found to be three months pregnant during a medical examination at a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The girl was taken for a check-up on Tuesday after she complained of stomach pain.

On Wednesday, a complaint was filed by her parents and the girl alleged that she was raped by her paternal uncle on Holi in March, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Talera police station, Inder Kumar, said.

The girl, who belongs to the Banjara tribe and is a Class 8 student, said she went out for shopping with her uncle and he raped her in an isolated area. He also allegedly threatened her if she reported the matter, he said.

She is undergoing treatment at the hospital, Inder Kumar said, adding that incident took place in a village in Bundi district.

A case has been filed against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

Efforts are on to arrest him, he said



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Crimes against womenSex crimesRape

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG HectorHectorIndia vs West Indies

................................ Advertisement ................................