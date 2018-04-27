12-Year-Old Boy Tried To Stop Parents From Fighting. Father Killed Him

Cities | | Updated: April 27, 2018 10:49 IST
The accused was beaten up by the villagers before being handed over to the police (Representational)

Jamshedpur:  A 12-year-old boy who tried to stop his parents from fighting was allegedly killed with a stone by his father in the East Singhbhum district near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police said.

The accused Govindo Munda got infuriated when his 12-year-old son interfered and tried to pacify him while he was quarrelling with his wife. He killed his son with a stone at Tamukpal village, they said.

The villagers caught hold of Govindo Munda and thrashed him badly before handing him over to police. He was arrested.

