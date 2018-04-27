12-Year-Old Boy Tried To Stop Parents From Fighting. Father Killed Him The accused Govindo Munda got infuriated when his 12-year-old son interfered and tried to pacify him while he was quarrelling with his wife.

A 12-year-old boy who tried to stop his parents from fighting was allegedly killed with a stone by his father in the East Singhbhum district near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police said.



The accused Govindo Munda got infuriated when his 12-year-old son interfered and tried to pacify him while he was quarrelling with his wife. He killed his son with a stone at Tamukpal village, they said.



The villagers caught hold of Govindo Munda and thrashed him badly before handing him over to police. He was arrested.



