10-Year-Old Student Killed As Truck Hits School Van In UP

The truck hit the van from behind, leaving all the students injured, said police (Representational)

A 10-year-old student was killed while eight others were seriously injured when their school van was hit by a loading truck in the Araul area here on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in Saraiyya when a van attached with a private school was taking nine students to their homes in the afternoon, they said.

The truck hit the van from behind, leaving all the students injured, they added.

The children were rushed to a hospital where one of them was declared dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhull.

The condition of other students is said to be stable, Dhull said.

The truck has been seized and the van driver was also taken into police custody, the DCP further said.

Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Rakesh Kumar Singh told reporters that he has formed an inquiry committee to probe the accident.

Additional DM Rajesh Kumar has been asked to head the inquiry committee which comprises of three members, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Billhaur), Basic Shiksha Adhikari and an officer of Regional Transport Office (RTO), said the DM.

The RTO has been asked to submit a detailed action-taken report against the vehicles ferrying students illegally in the recent years, the DM added.

