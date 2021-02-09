10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In UP, Family Suspects Rape: Police

The police is waiting for the post-mortem report. (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was found dead here with her family suspecting rape, the police said on Monday.

Police said it seems the girl was strangled and the body was found from a field on Sunday night.

Area senior police official Bhaskar Mishra said the girl had gone to the fields to get some fodder for cattle when the incident took place.

"As she did not return till late in the night, her family members started searching for her, and found her body in the fields. Prima facie, it seems she was strangled."

Mr Mishra said till now no enmity angle has emerged and police is waiting for the post-mortem report.

Family members of the girl said she had gone alone to the fields to get fodder for cattle. When she did not return till late night, they started searching for her and found her body.

The family members said her disorganised clothes indicate that she was killed after being raped or after an attempt was made to rape her.