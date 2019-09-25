10 Men Killed, 1 Injured In Road Accident In Haryana

Men who died in road accident were returning after participating in Army recruitment rally

At least 10 people died and one was injured in a road accident on the Jind-Hansi road in Haryana on Tuesday night.

The men were returning to their home after participating in an Army recruitment rally when an oil tanker ran over their auto at about 10:30 pm.

They men had travelled about eight kilometers in an auto from Jind city before the incident happened.

"Two of three people have been identified. We have found documents from their bags and intimated their family members to verify their identity," senior police official Kaptal Singh said.

The men who died include five from a single village.

The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital for first aid and treament.



