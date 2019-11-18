10 Killed, 22 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The bus belonged to Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Bus Sewa.

At least 10 people were killed and about 22 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner in the morning today.

The accident took place on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner district.

The police said: "Nine bodies have been brought to the PBM Hospital here till now and the injured have been admitted for treatment."

The bus belonged to Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Bus Sewa.

The police said the rescue operation is still underway.

