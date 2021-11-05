10 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups Over Land Dispute In UP: Police

The injured were taken to hospital where condition of five was stated to be critical (Representational)

Ten people were on Friday injured when two factions clashed over a land dispute in Ram Ka Pura village in Gyanpur area in Bhadohi, police said.

The groups of Santosh Upadhyay and Sunil Upadhyay attacked each other with knives and sticks, SHO Gyanpur Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

Of the injured, seven were from Santosh Upadhyay's side while three were from Sunil Upadhyay's side, he said.

The injured were taken to the hospital where the condition of five was stated to be critical, he said.

A probe is on in the matter and police personnel have been deployed in the village, he added.