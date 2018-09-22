13 Dead After Vehicle Swerves Off Road In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

10 people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries at Rohru hospital

Thirteen people, including three couples, died after a vehicle veered off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district today, a police official said.

The accident happened at Sanail, three kilometres from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road. The vehicle, a Force Trax Cruiser, with the registration number HP 02 0695, was on its way to Tiyuni from Swara.

All thirteen occupants were killed in the accident, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

While 10 of them died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries at Rohru hospital, Mr Jamwal said.

Those dead include eight members of three families.

The people who died have been identified as 48-year-old Matvar Singh, his wife Basanti Devi, 44, and their son 24-year-old Munish. It also included 38-year-old Prem Singh, his wife Poonam, 30, and their six-year-old daughter Ridhima. Others included 44-year-old Attar Singh, his wife Munna Devi, 40, Bittu, 42, Bandi Devi, 48, Ner Singh, 35, Manoj, 35, and Anil, 28.

A police team led by Jubbal Station House Officer and Swara police post in-charge reached the site shortly after getting information about the accident. The team rescued three injured people and sent them to Rohru hospital but they died, Mr Jamwal added.

