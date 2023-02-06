1-Year-Old Baby Found In Water Tank, Dies In UP Hospital

Police said the girl was taken to a hospital where she died. (Representational)

A year-old girl, who was found in a water tank, died in a hospital in Tarni village under Pipri police station of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said late on Sunday night, Kavita was sleeping with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. After some time, she found her missing, following which she informed her family members and neighbours.

During a search, the minor was found in a water tank, the SP said.

Mr Srivastava said the girl was taken to a hospital where she died.

Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

All possible angles are being probed, he added.

