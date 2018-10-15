1,000 Cartons Of Liquor Bottles Worth 1 Crore Seized From Bihar

Seized liquor has been carried to the Industrial Area Police Station. (Representational)

Nearly 1,000 cartons of foreign and country made liquor, worth about Rs one crore, were seized in an overnight operation in Vaishali district, police said on Monday.

The cartons, containing liquor with labels suggesting that the bottles had been brought in from states like Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, were seized from five houses in Diwantok village, they said.

The occupants of the houses where the liquor had been illegally stocked fled and a search was on for them.

The seized liquor has been carried to the Industrial Area Police Station, which was involved in the operation, in 11 vehicles, they said.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.