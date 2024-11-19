Woman Air Passenger Found Dead In Chennai-Bound International Flight

They declared her dead due to a heart attack, police said

A 37-year-old woman travelling from Kualalumpur was found dead upon the flight's arrival here on Tuesday and she had died of a heart attack, police said.

The crew of the private carrier found the woman unresponsive upon the flight's arrival here, following which a team of doctors examined her. They declared her dead due to a heart attack, police said.

The body was later sent to a nearby government hospital. The victim hailed from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, police said.

