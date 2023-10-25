US Center In Chennai To Organise Halloween Celebration On October 28

The event will be held at Chennai's US Consulate General.

The American Center in Chennai is gearing up to host a full-day family-friendly Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 28.

Halloween, known as a quintessential American holiday, comes alive with communities across the United States decorating their homes with carved pumpkins, quirky haunted setups, and an abundance of sweets to welcome trick-or-treating families. Yet, it's not just about spookiness; Halloween embodies a sense of unity, fostering creativity in both children and parents.

The event, which is open to all, will be held at Chennai's US Consulate General between from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Scott Hartmann, Public Engagement and Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General Chennai, says "Halloween is often seen as a celebration of all things spooky, but it holds a special place in the hearts of kids, families, and communities in the USA. It's a time for us to come together, unleash our creativity, and create an enjoyable experience for our children."

The American Center is bringing this joyous occasion to life with a myriad of exciting activities. Attendees are encouraged to don costumes inspired by their favorite storybook characters and engage in various Halloween-themed adventures.

The day's schedule includes a DIY session (do it yourself) for crafting trick-or-treat bags, a thrilling Escape Room experience, a screening of a Halloween-themed movie and captivating storytelling for children aged 3 to 9.

Throughout the day, visitors can explore the world of 3D printing to create Halloween-themed wonders and indulge in delightful treats after browsing the American Center's library.