Tamil Nadu Girl Seeks Father's Arrest Over Broken Promise To Build Toilet

The girl wanted her father arrested as she felt cheated over him not building a toilet (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu has lodged a police complaint to have her father arrested after he failed to build a toilet in their home as promised, police said today.

The girl, E Hanifa Zaara, didn't want to go out in the open and won a promise from her father to build a toilet indoors. But when no toilet was built, she went to the police to lodge a complaint, police said.

"The girl was adamant on having her father arrested as she felt cheated," police said.

"We then rang up her father, called him to the police station and made them shake hands and compromise."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been pushing a campaign to build 100 million toilets over five years but the drive has not covered large parts of the country.

The Times of India said the father told police he had twice asked the municipality for aid under PM Modi's Clean India campaign, but there had been no response.

Millions of Indians do not have access to sanitation and open defecation is a problem, even in developed, industrial areas.

The campaign, supported by big companies and Bollywood actors, has raised awareness of the ills of open defecation.