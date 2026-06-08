Senior Lawyer Alleges Accessibility Lapses, Dress Code Row At Madras Club

A fall allegedly caused by an uneven pathway has prompted senior lawyer and mediator Sriram Panchu to file a complaint against the Madras Club in Chennai, raising concerns over accessibility for persons with disabilities and the enforcement of the club's dress code.

In a letter to the club's management, Panchu, who is polio-affected and uses a cane, walker or wheelchair for mobility, said he lost his balance and fell while leaving the poolside cafe on June 6. He alleged that the route he was forced to use because of mobility constraints was broken, uneven and unsafe. He said he had repeatedly alerted the club about the condition of the pathway and sought repairs, but the issue remained unresolved.

According to the complaint, the usual route from the car park is cobblestoned and difficult for wheelchair users, forcing him to take an alternative path past the barbershop. He described that route as jagged, rutty and hazardous for wheelchair access.

Panchu said the incident highlighted broader concerns about accessibility for differently abled members. In his complaint, he cited provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and sought details of the club's policy on disability access.

The senior lawyer has signalled that the dispute could move beyond the club's premises. In his complaint, Panchu said he would pursue legal action under disability rights laws, seek intervention from government authorities and push for wider scrutiny of accessibility and dress-code practices at private clubs, including through discussions at the national level.

Panchu also complained about an incident involving a 75-year-old lawyer from Telangana whom he had invited for lunch at the club. According to him, a steward approached his guest and informed him that his attire did not comply with the club's dress code. He said the interaction caused embarrassment to his guest and questioned the manner in which the dress code was enforced.

Sources in the Madras Club disputed suggestions that the institution was insensitive to persons with disabilities. They told NDTV that the club has long been regarded as disability-friendly and is known among members for providing access and facilities for the differently abled.

The sources said the concerns raised by Panchu regarding accessibility are already being examined and that efforts are underway to address the issues highlighted in his complaint.

On the dress code issue, club sources said members and guests generally comply with the club's regulations, while certain areas allow more relaxed attire and others require adherence to prescribed standards. In this instance, they said Panchu's guest was wearing a jibba and that an attender had merely and politely whispered a reminder regarding the dress code.

The sources denied any targeting or motivated action against Panchu or his guest. They maintained that there was no intention to single out anyone and expressed confidence that the matter could be resolved amicably.