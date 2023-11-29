Schools In Chennai Shut Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rainfall

Chennai's weather stations recorded substantial rainfall in the last 12 hours

Anticipating heavy rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts will also remain closed. Schools and colleges in Thiruvallur district will also remain closed.

The meteorological department has issued forecasts predicting heavy to very heavy rains in these regions. As a precautionary measure, authorities have advised residents to stay indoors and take necessary safety precautions and step out only if its absolutely necessary.

Water reportedly entered into homes in a few low-lying areas outside Chennai including Perungudi, raising concerns about possible flooding. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to any rain-related incidents.

Chennai's weather stations recorded substantial rainfall in the last 12 hours, with Meenambakkam receiving 71.4 mm and Nungambakkam 56.4 mm, ending at 8.30 pm.

Local train services in Chennai are running late as automatic signals crashed due to heavy rains.

Responding to the situation, Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed ministers, MLAs, and elected members of local bodies to actively engage with communities and ensure that necessary assistance is provided.

The current Northeast Monsoon is crucial for Tamil Nadu's drinking water and irrigation needs. Adequate rainfall during this season is vital for replenishing water reservoirs and sustaining agricultural activities in the region.

As Tamil Nadu braces for a wet day tomorrow, residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with local authorities to ensure the well-being of communities across the affected districts.

