Schools Shut In Chennai, Puducherry Today Due To Heavy Rain

Tamil Nadu has received 221 mm of rain since October 1 (representational)

Schools are shut in Chennai today due to heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu. Institutions in adjoining Thiruvallur district and Puducherry, a Union territory, too have declared rain holiday.

The weather department has forecast more showers in six districts including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Villupuram.

Velankanni in Nagapattjnam witnessed a whopping 17 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Cuddalore, Puducherry, Chengalpattu, and Chennai too experienced significant downpours.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression.

Tamil Nadu has received 221 mm of rain since October 1, which is 17% below the normal average. The ongoing Northeast Monsoon is crucial for the state's drinking water and irrigation needs.

In response to the impending crisis, Chief Minister M K Stalin has deployed ministers to oversee preparedness in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts. Senior bureaucrats have also been assigned to monitor the situation in 13 other districts.

Concerned citizens can reach out to the control room over phone at 1070 and 1077, or through WhatsApp at 9445869848.

Mr Stalin visited the control room and reviewed the preparedness and engaged with the district collectors of areas experiencing heavy rain.

Many water bodies including reservoirs are filling up fast while the low-lying areas are inundated in Cuddalore. Large tracts of standing paddy crop remain submerged in the delta region. Farmers are worried of major crop losses if there is no respite from the rainfall that allows a window for drainage.

Chennai, however, did not face any major waterlogging, thanks to the newly built stormwater drains. Although there are stretches of unfinished work, Greater Chennai Corporation officials say that they are monitoring these hotspots for quick intervention.