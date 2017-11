Chennai Braces For More Rain Today, Schools Remain Shut: 10 Points

Chennai and other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu braced for more showers over the next 24 hours as rain returned on Friday evening after a brief break. Schools will be closed on Saturday and several areas remained waterlogged, adding to fears of a repeat of the 2015 floods. The government maintained there was no reason to panic and Chief Minister E Palaniswami visited various parts of Chennai hit by waterlogging. Flight operations at the city airport were normal, airport officials said.