Madras High Court Evacuated, Searches On After Bomb Threat Email

A bomb threat to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court this morning created panic, leading to the immediate evacuation of court staff and litigants.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) along with Tamil Nadu Police have launched intensive searches inside the court premises.

The threat reportedly came via email to the High Court Registrar's office, prompting swift security action. Courtrooms and offices were vacated, and hundreds of staff and visitors gathered along the highway outside the complex, resulting in heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Officials said searches are being carried out inch by inch to rule out any danger. Police sources added that a few other locations in Chennai had also received similar email threats, which are being investigated separately.

While authorities suspect it could be a hoax, security agencies aren't taking any chances and are treating the threat with utmost seriousness.

A similar a bomb threat email was sent to Madras High Court last week, on the court's official email ID.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel and a bomb squad immediately rushed to the spot and began a thorough inspection of the premises and surrounding areas.

On September 12, the Bombay High Court and the Delhi High Court had received bomb threats emails leading to panic and disruption of the court proceedings. The threats were later called out to be Hoaxes.