Jewellery Chain Joyalukkas Raided At Multiple Places In Chennai

"The searches are following allegations of tax evasion. We will be able to share more information later," a senior Income Tax officer told NDTV.
Showrooms of another popular jewellery chain from Kerala, Manjali Jewellers, are also being raided by income tax officials.
Raids are happening at 130 locations across south India, Gujarat and Haryana.
In 2015, John Paul Joy Alukkas, the 29-year-old executive director of Joyalukkas group and son of its chairman Joy Alukkas was ranked 8th wealthiest on the Wealth-X list of millennials -- defined as those born from 1981 to 1997, as per the global wealth intelligence and prospecting company.