Delhi To Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Flap Gets Stuck

A Delhi to Chennai SpiceJet flight made a safe emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Wednesday evening after the flaps of the flight got stuck. The SG 103, a Boeing 737 passenger aircraft, was carrying around 150 passengers on board.

All passengers on board, as well as the crew members are safe, the Chennai airport authorities said.

"The emergency landing was made at 6 PM. The flaps were not opening, which would mean the required distance for landing would be more. All went well," Airport Director S Sreekumar told NDTV.

The flight, scheduled to go onward to Madurai, reached Chennai nearly 40 minutes late and was delayed further by an hour minutes at the Chennai airport.

