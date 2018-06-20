Air India Flight With 131 Passengers Returns To Chennai After Bird Hit

The flight AI 440 was airborne for nearly 20 minutes before it suffered the bird-hit, Air India spokesperson said.

Chennai | | Updated: June 20, 2018 13:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air India Flight With 131 Passengers Returns To Chennai After Bird Hit

Air India flight 440 had to return to Chennai Airport after a bird-hit this morning. (Representational)

Chennai:  A Delhi-bound Air India flight carrying 131 passengers was forced to return to Chennai airport today after suffering a bird-hit 20 minutes into its journey, the national carrier said today.

The flight 'AI 440' was airborne for nearly 20 minutes before it suffered the bird-hit, "forcing" it to return to the Chennai, an Air India spokesperson confirmed.

Comments
"All passengers are safe and the aircraft is being inspected by Air India engineers to assess the damage caused due to the bird strike," Air India spokesperson, said

The stranded passengers were later accommodated in the airline's subsequent flights as well as in those operated by private carriers, Air India spokesperson added.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

bird hitAir India flightChennai Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................