Air India Flight With 131 Passengers Returns To Chennai After Bird Hit

A Delhi-bound Air India flight carrying 131 passengers was forced to return to Chennai airport today after suffering a bird-hit 20 minutes into its journey, the national carrier said today.The flight 'AI 440' was airborne for nearly 20 minutes before it suffered the bird-hit, "forcing" it to return to the Chennai, an Air India spokesperson confirmed."All passengers are safe and the aircraft is being inspected by Air India engineers to assess the damage caused due to the bird strike," Air India spokesperson, saidThe stranded passengers were later accommodated in the airline's subsequent flights as well as in those operated by private carriers, Air India spokesperson added.