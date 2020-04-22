Coronavirus Cases Tamil Nadu: 'Fulfil Last Wish,' Appeals Wife Of Tamil Nadu Doctor Who Died Of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Cases: Anandi Simon made an emotional appeal to the Chief Minister.

The wife of Dr Simon Hercules, a Chennai-based neurosurgeon who died after battling coronavirus, has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for a decent burial of her husband's body at another cemetery as per tradition, saying "it was his last wish".

Dr Hercules, who contracted COVID-19 reportedly from his patients, was denied dignity in death after a mob attacked the ambulance which took his body to a cemetery in the city, alleging that it would spread the infection.

Finally, his colleague, an orthopaedic and arthroscopy surgeon had to bury Dr Hercules's body with a shovel and the help of two ward boys in the middle of the night on Sunday.

In a video message, Anandi Simon made an emotional appeal to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and said, "My husband died due to COVID-19. In his last wish, he said if doesn't survive the disease, he should be buried according to our customs. The Chief Minister is working well in containing coronavirus that's why, there are only a few deaths in Tamil Nadu."

Dr Hercules's wants his body to be exhumed from a Chennai corporation-run cemetery and transferred for reburial at the Christian cemetery in Kilpauk area. However, the cemetery is full and the administration says it has closed fresh burials.

"My husband is buried in a sealed cover. His body should be taken again and buried at the Kilpauk cemetery and doing so will not spread the virus. I am now a widow with two children. I request the Chief Minister to fulfil the last wish of my husband," Ms Simon says in Tamil in the video.

The Chennai Police have arrested 21 people and registered a case of rioting among other charges after attacking the ambulance. The incident drew widespread condemnation on social media.

Taking up the matter on its own, the Madras High Court sent a notice to the Tamil Nadu government over the incident.

The government doctors association has said the police should have sent adequate security. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) too warned of "appropriate retaliatory measures" if the authorities fail to stop such incidents.

Tamil Nadu has registered 1,596 coronavirus cases, including 18 deaths.

